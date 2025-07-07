WHOA! RICHARD DAWKINS’ ‘RIGHT-HAND-MAN’ NOW A CHRISTIAN: His name is Josh Timonen. Christian-to-Atheist conversions like that of Josh Harris make the news. This Josh reverses that sequence but odds are you’ve never heard about it in the Mainstream Media. Check out his interview on HillFaith.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.