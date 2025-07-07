NOW WE KNOW WHY HE PRETENDED TO BE BLACK, AND WHY IT DIDN’T WORK: Zohran Mamdani’s SAT Score Revealed: The elite mayoral candidate played racial shell games in pursuit of prestige.

The wrinkle in the story, however, is that, despite having a father on the faculty and marking black on his application, Columbia rejected Mamdani. There are two plausible theories for why this happened. First, in general, Columbia is a highly competitive university with an admissions rate of less than ten percent, which means that many candidates around the median will not make the cut.

Second, there is a possibility that Mamdani’s box-checking gambit backfired. The full application includes the name and contact information for his father, Mahmood Mamdani, and his mother, Mira Nair, both of whom are public figures and neither of whom is black. The application also included a flag noting that the elder Mamdani appeared to be “affiliated with Columbia” and another line noting the family’s address in an exclusive Manhattan neighborhood. With even cursory research, an admissions officer could have seen that Mr. Mamdani was neither black, nor underprivileged.