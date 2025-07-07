COURTS ARE INCREASINGLY STACKED AGAINST MEN: Wintery Knight (WK) launches a revealing piece on judicial prejudice against men with a story from Scotland in which judges there are reported to be disallowing admission of evidence that tends to establish male defendants’ innocence in cases brought against them by women.

But the same problem appears to be intensifying here in the states, judging by studies WK cites. For example, sentencing appears to result in harsher punishment for me in 63 percent of the cases, compared to women defendants.

And when WK broaches the issue with folks one might well expect to at least be attentive, here, too often, is the result: “Whenever I tell social conservatives about the effect that this bias against men is having on men’s willingness to engage with women (romantically, professionally, etc.), they go silent.”

The expectation of absolute fairness and impartiality in the courtroom is not a new thing. As WK notes, Leviticus 19:15 set a high standard for ancient Israel: “You shall do no injustice in court. You shall not be partial to the poor or defer to the great, but in righteousness shall you judge your neighbor.”