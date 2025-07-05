THEY’RE EVERYWHERE: NASA discovers third interstellar comet. “NASA discovered the third interstellar comet through a survey telescope in Rio Hurtado, Chile. The interstellar comet first observed on Tuesday by NASA’s Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Alert System telescope, or ATLAS, has been officially named 3I/ATLAS.”
