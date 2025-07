IF THE U.S. MILITARY IS PAYING ENOUGH ATTENTION TO THIS STUFF, I’M NOT SEEING IT:

The battlefield starvation implications of this kind of "Drone Commando Logistics" for US Army style truck logistics is a huge paradigm shift that US Army staff officers just can't understand nor train for. 1/2 https://t.co/qsir9x76Rd — Trent Telenko (@TrentTelenko) July 5, 2025