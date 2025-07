LEFTISM IS BULLYING: He Was Falsely Accused of ‘Blackface.’ It Derailed His Life.

There need to be more consequences. In this case there were: “At last, in May 2024, Hughes and his fellow plaintiff won a major ruling in California’s courts. Though the jury rejected the defamation claims, it did find that the school had not granted the boys their right to a ‘fair procedure.’ In the end, both boys were awarded a total of $1 million and an additional $70,000 each for tuition reimbursement.”