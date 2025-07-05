I’M NOT GOING TO SUPPORT ANY THIRD PARTY BECAUSE ALL IT WILL DO IS LET THE RABID LEFT IN: I’m not going to support any political initiative by you until you get your head straight about the Second Amendment.
AND FOR THE: x-less.
I’M NOT GOING TO SUPPORT ANY THIRD PARTY BECAUSE ALL IT WILL DO IS LET THE RABID LEFT IN: I’m not going to support any political initiative by you until you get your head straight about the Second Amendment.
AND FOR THE: x-less.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.