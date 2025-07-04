PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:
Happy 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/lJPe38kh28
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 4, 2025
“Freedom from fascism.” Some exceptions do apply:
