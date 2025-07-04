ANSWERING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: What happens to your stomach in a hot dog eating contest? Shocking news from science: “In the immediate aftermath of eating contests, participants report feeling extremely bloated and tired. They also report gastrointestinal distress in the day or two after a competition.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.