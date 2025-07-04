COVERUP: Oops, Narrative Fail. “Those controversial Medicaid cuts come from two basic categories: cutting off able-bodied men who refuse to work, and not using Medicaid to provide health care for illegals. Democrats downplay the first and deny the second is happening at all, despite massive evidence to the contrary. But a funny thing happened this week that largely went unnoticed–a number of states are suing to prevent the federal government from using Medicaid data to find illegal aliens.”