HAHA:
It took him 15 years, but he finally completely destroyed Obama and his entire legacy, and on the eve of the 250th Fourth of July no less. God bless America! pic.twitter.com/Mi60B0fwrT
— _s.a.m.e.m.e.m.e_ (@st_louis_stan) July 3, 2025
It’s impossible to overstate how much winning President Trump has done in just the last few days.
– One Big Beautiful Bill passed.
– Decimated Iran’s nuclear facilities followed by an immediate ceasefire.
– Judicial coup ended.
– Record high stock markets.
– Jobs reports…
— Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) July 3, 2025