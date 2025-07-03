HAHA:

It took him 15 years, but he finally completely destroyed Obama and his entire legacy, and on the eve of the 250th Fourth of July no less. God bless America! pic.twitter.com/Mi60B0fwrT

It’s impossible to overstate how much winning President Trump has done in just the last few days.

– One Big Beautiful Bill passed.

– Decimated Iran’s nuclear facilities followed by an immediate ceasefire.

– Judicial coup ended.

– Record high stock markets.

– Jobs reports…

— Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) July 3, 2025