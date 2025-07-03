WHAT’S THE OPPOSITE OF A SILVER TONGUE?
I wasn’t really sure how to vote but after watching Hakeem for 30 seconds I’m firmly a yes.
— Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 3, 2025
Hakeem Jeffries: “A deportation machine will be unleashed on steroids” if the BBB passes
YES! 🔥 That’s what 77 million Americans voted for 👏 pic.twitter.com/14xkI3ZD9R
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 3, 2025
The first six months of Trump’s presidency has been the best six months any president has had in my life. It’s transformative & historic on a level none of us 50 & younger have ever seen. Trump 2025 is far more impactful than Trump 2021 would have been. Panic setting in with Dems
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 3, 2025
President Carter’s accomplishments in the first six months of his only term: He pardoned most Vietnam-era draft evaders.
President Reagan’s first six months of first term: POTUS freed hostages from Iran, survived assassination attempt, fired striking air traffic controllers,…
— Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) July 3, 2025