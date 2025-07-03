WHAT’S THE OPPOSITE OF A SILVER TONGUE?

I wasn’t really sure how to vote but after watching Hakeem for 30 seconds I’m firmly a yes.

YES! 🔥 That’s what 77 million Americans voted for 👏 pic.twitter.com/14xkI3ZD9R

Hakeem Jeffries: “A deportation machine will be unleashed on steroids” if the BBB passes

The first six months of Trump’s presidency has been the best six months any president has had in my life. It’s transformative & historic on a level none of us 50 & younger have ever seen. Trump 2025 is far more impactful than Trump 2021 would have been. Panic setting in with Dems

President Carter’s accomplishments in the first six months of his only term: He pardoned most Vietnam-era draft evaders.

President Reagan’s first six months of first term: POTUS freed hostages from Iran, survived assassination attempt, fired striking air traffic controllers,…

— Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) July 3, 2025