THE ANTISOCIAL MIND OF THE CAMPUS LAND ACKNOWLEDGER. It’s always been a problem:
“We acknowledge that this university is on stolen land.”
“Great! Can we have the land back, then, since you stole it?”
“No.”
That’s what a sociopath would do.
