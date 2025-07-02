LINUS PAULING SMILES: Common Vitamin Could Be The Secret to Younger-Looking Skin. “A new study has found that nourishment with vitamin C boosts epidermal thickness in lab-grown human skin models, and it does this by reactivating genes linked to cell growth. What’s more, vitamin C concentrations normally delivered to human skin via the bloodstream are sufficient to have a measurable effect.”
