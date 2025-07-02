THEN THERE IS THE INFORMATION ENIGMA: Atoms/Electrons/Neutrons/Photons are not the most foundational units of the universe, it’s the preceding information that defines and shapes them that is the starting point.

So where does that information come from, how does it “happen”? Check out “The Information Enigma” on HillFaith. It’s a 21 minute exploration of the possible answers to that question, as produced by the Discovery Institute, with superb production quality, probing questions and engaging graphics. And not a speck of preaching.

Yes, it’s a bit long, but I promise you it will spark some serious reflection and challenging conversation as you, your family and friends lounge on the beach, cast your lines into the lake or stream, fire up the grill and enjoy the fireworks as we collectively celebrate the 249th year of the greatest nation on God’s green Earth.