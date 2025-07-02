IT’S EVEN WORSE IN IRAN THAN YOU THINK: The essence of totalitarianism is its unquestionable claim to direct every aspect of every individual’s life. That is exactly the nature of the radical Islamic regime in Iran, which demands and enforces loyalty from the day of birth of every Iranian.

But, as Marziyeh Amirizadeh explained earlier this week on The Washington Stand’s “Outstanding” podcoast, hope is dawning for a new day in Iran. A major factor in the growing underground of resistance to the Mullahs is the remarkable and largely unreported upsurge in Christian converts in this Shia Muslim nation.

And, just as the Nazis built concentration camps for Jews and everybody else who dissented from National Socialism, the Soviet’s sent millions of dissidents against communism to the Gulag and Mao’s Cultural Revolution targeted the Four Olds for destruction, the Mullahs employ intimidation, torture, and extreme brutality against brave people like Marzi. The Washington Stand’s Casey Harper reports.

INSTAPUNDIT READERS ARE THE BEST: My thanks to Drew Foerster in the LA area and multiple others for pointing out that I incorrectly described Iran’s regime as Sunni Muslim when in fact it is of the Shia brand. And the Best Correction Award goes to TeaPartyLee, for noting that at least I didn’t refer to them as Subaru Muslims!

And BTW, check out that 1966 Charlton Heston movie in which he portrayed the Brit General Gordon of Khartoum. I think (but am not sure) that the Madhi in that one was thought by his followers to be the Shia savior.