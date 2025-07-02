TODAY IS CANADA DAY. COINCIDENTALLY ALSO INTERNATIONAL JOKE DAY: Your annual Canada Day reminder that Trudeau & his govt “celebrated” Canada Day 2021 by peddling the lie that the “remains” of 215 dead children had been dug out of a field in BC. He never admitted the falsehood, nor have most of the media that uncritically reported this nonsense
