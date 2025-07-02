MASSIVE ADVANCES TO POLITICIANS NO ONE WANTS TO READ ARE BRIBES. NO MORE NO LESS: Oh look, someone ghostwrote a novel and they slapped Stacey Abrams’ name on it. This will go straight to the remainder bins.
