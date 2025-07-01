DANA CARVEY LOOKS BACK AT PLAYING THE (P)RESIDENT:

So the comedians all knew that Biden’s brain was guacamole, as did Republicans. And yet somehow, until right around this time a year ago, America’s journalists just couldn’t figure it out. As Charles Cooke wrote a year ago:

I think that the press helped to cover up Joe Biden’s condition, and that it did so as a matter of habit, out of a corrupt desire to help the Democratic Party. Some in the press strongly deny this. They insist that they didn’t know how bad it was. They say that they were as shocked as anyone by what they saw last Thursday night. They contend that they are not the perpetrators but the victims.

Okay, then. If that’s true, we ought to talk through its implications. If it’s true, then the press was duped — and duped by the federal government of the United States of America. If it’s true, then the executive branch has been engaged in a massive — and effective — conspiracy to keep Biden’s infirmity from the people who are supposed to report the news. If it’s true, then the White House fooled the media; it outwitted the media; it embarrassed the media. If it’s true, then the president and his political party colluded to suppress the ability of the sacred Fourth Estate to relay matters of public interest to the voters, and, in the process, it made a mockery of the First Amendment.

So . . . is the press gonna investigate that? It certainly sounds like a big story to me.