THE COLOR OF MALARKEY: Joe Rogan mocks NY Times for op-ed comparing Biden to Beethoven, Martin Scorsese.

Joe Rogan mocked a New York Times op-ed from earlier this year in which the author wrote that President Joe Biden’s aging was actually part of his “style” and that he had “something in common with Beethoven, Wagner and Martin Scorsese.” “Oh, OK. I feel better now,” Rogan, the Spotify podcaster who hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience,” sarcastically wrote in an X post on Thursday which included a screenshot of a March 8 commentary piece by literary critic A.O. Scott. “For Joe Biden, What Seems Like Age Might Instead Be Style,” the headline of Scott’s piece read. In the essay, Scott argued that Biden’s apparent signs of cognitive decline should instead be looked at as a “late style” similar to that of “certain artists” who “at the end of their careers, enter a new and distinctive phase of creativity.” Scott referenced several individuals who produced “a succession of masterpieces” that “fulfill and transcend the promise of the earlier work” including Richard Wagner, Henry James, Scorsese and Ludwig van Beethoven.

Jack Posobiec hit back at a New York Times reporter after she reached out to him for comment on a Mar-a-Lago story while calling him a misinformation spreader. Posobiec shared an email from the reporter named Karen Yourish on X. “The story will describe you as a hard-right podcaster who has promoted disinformation,” the email stated at one point. Yourish told Posobiec she was reaching out to him because he’s a part of a group that has visited Mar-a-Lago “at least three times since Donald Trump left the White House.” Posobiec will also be included in the story because he has “questioned the results of the 2020 election”–Yourish claimed–and “said [January 6, 2021] was incited by the federal government.” Yourish added at the end of her email that the story, “will note that [Posobiec] had dinner with Mr. Trump at Mar-a-Lago and attended multiple galas.” Posobiec shared his fiery one sentence response to Yourish on X. “Do you mean disinformation like this?” he quipped, accompanied by a screenshot of a New York Times article from June 21–just ahead of the debate–that blasted “misleading videos” about Biden as “he battles age doubts.”

Charles Cooke asks: You Gonna Investigate That?

I think that the press helped to cover up Joe Biden’s condition, and that it did so as a matter of habit, out of a corrupt desire to help the Democratic Party. Some in the press strongly deny this. They insist that they didn’t know how bad it was. They say that they were as shocked as anyone by what they saw last Thursday night. They contend that they are not the perpetrators but the victims. Okay, then. If that’s true, we ought to talk through its implications. If it’s true, then the press was duped — and duped by the federal government of the United States of America. If it’s true, then the executive branch has been engaged in a massive — and effective — conspiracy to keep Biden’s infirmity from the people who are supposed to report the news. If it’s true, then the White House fooled the media; it outwitted the media; it embarrassed the media. If it’s true, then the president and his political party colluded to suppress the ability of the sacred Fourth Estate to relay matters of public interest to the voters, and, in the process, it made a mockery of the First Amendment. So . . . is the press gonna investigate that? It certainly sounds like a big story to me.

