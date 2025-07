AT THIS POINT YOU PRETTY MUCH EXPECT THIS KIND OF THING:

Stephen Ireland, who targeted me with endless abuse on here because I oppose the chemical castration of children and the removal of protected spaces for women and girls, has just been sentenced to 30 years in jail for child rape. pic.twitter.com/0HHctRocB4

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 30, 2025