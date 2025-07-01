HMM: New Apple CarPlay Ultra iPhone Integration Proving Controversial With Automakers: Leery of handing over their cars’ dashboards entirely to Apple, some automakers are walking away from Ultra. Doesn’t sound unreasonable. But: “Aston Martin is the only automaker to offer CarPlay Ultra right now. In our review of the new system, we found the Apple gauges, climate and radio controls, and iPhone-like widgets to be among the system’s best features.”