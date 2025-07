PERHAPS THE WEST SHOULD BE LESS GENEROUS:

"At every stage, Mamdani's family, for multiple generations, benefitted enormously from the generosity and openness of the West. And at every stage, his family has spit on that generosity, allying itself with third-world socialist and communist movements, even though those… https://t.co/QyxF58f08j

— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) June 30, 2025