KURT SCHLICHTER: The Democrat We Conservatives Need to Worry About.

It’s Representative Ro Khanna from California, specifically Silicon Valley.

Perhaps you haven’t heard of him yet, but if he has his way, you will. The guy is intensely ambitious. He’s a Yale lawyer from back before Yale Law School became a communist joke. He is wired into the tech world (a bunch of big tech companies are in his district). He can also speak in coherent sentences. He tells a powerful story as the son of legal immigrants. He’s got the résumé, but he’s also got the drive. He ran and ran and ran until he finally won an election to Congress against a long-term congressman. And he won’t admit it outright, but he’s got his eyes set on the White House.

I became familiar with him by listening to the Hugh Hewitt Show here on Salem, and when I recently guest-hosted for Hugh, I asked our booker to reach out and see if he would come on. I didn’t expect he would. After all, I am me. But he did. And he was really, really good. It pains me to admit it, but the guy has talent. And we should be, if not worried, concerned.