CDR SALAMANDER: Chinese Ballistic Missile Submarines and Their Implications. “The Chinese don’t have a lot of waterspace to work with, like most continental land powers. Should a war in the Western Pacific break out, a conventional war, it will be fought in the same place as their SSBN bastion(s). Targeted or not, an enemy submarine if found will be attacked. If you start sinking their strategic nuclear deterrence…that can lead paranoid minds into dark places.”