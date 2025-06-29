DEMOCRATS IN A NUTSHELL:
Mamdani’s mother is a world-famous, Academy Award-nominated Bollywood director worth tens of millions of dollars. His father is a chaired professor at Columbia.
He is, in effect, a perpetual theatre kid who’s pretending to be “Third World.” It’s all so, so performative + stupid. https://t.co/dO14GmFMDI
— Renu Mukherjee (@RenuMukherjee1) June 29, 2025
He says he “grew up in the third world” but he was living in the United States attending private school since he was 7 years old—that’s not “code switching,” that’s lying. He is a spoiled, privileged young man playing today’s most popular parlor game “Look how oppressed I am.” https://t.co/TBLGNcdT16
— Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) June 29, 2025