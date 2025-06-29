FRONTIERS IN SEXISM: College study: There are too many ‘male-identified’ jazz educators.
“What would jazz sound like in a culture without patriarchy?” It probably wouldn’t exist.
FRONTIERS IN SEXISM: College study: There are too many ‘male-identified’ jazz educators.
“What would jazz sound like in a culture without patriarchy?” It probably wouldn’t exist.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.