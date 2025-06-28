ICYMI:

Remember when it was a big story that a homicidal maniac connected to international orgs and appointed by two Dem governors to state boards k*lled two Minnesota lawmakers and wrote he believed Tim Walz wanted him to take out Amy Klobuchar?

Boy, that story vanished in a hurry. https://t.co/c4Ea2S463B

— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 26, 2025