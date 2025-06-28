June 29, 2025

SHOOTING DOWN ANOTHER STUPID LEFTIST IDEA:

Of course, the big appeal of government grocery stores is that you can get bribes from developers for locating them nearby, and you can punish political enemies by moving them farther away. Plus the day-to-day skimming, no-show jobs, etc. Naturally leftists want this. And of course there’s their traditional desire to control people’s access to food in general.

Posted at 7:00 am by Glenn Reynolds