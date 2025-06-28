SHOOTING DOWN ANOTHER STUPID LEFTIST IDEA:

Grocery store profit margins are *tiny*—usually 1-2 percent. (Liquor stores, by contrast, have margins around 20-30%.) It would be very hard for a shop run by the state—which isn't known for efficiency—to keep prices low while maintaining quality & selection. Defeats the purpose. — Billy Binion (@billybinion) June 27, 2025

Of course, the big appeal of government grocery stores is that you can get bribes from developers for locating them nearby, and you can punish political enemies by moving them farther away. Plus the day-to-day skimming, no-show jobs, etc. Naturally leftists want this. And of course there’s their traditional desire to control people’s access to food in general.