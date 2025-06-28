EVERYONE IN EVERY MILITARY BRANCH SHOULD BE ABLE TO SHOOT:

Most naval officers can’t shoot and would be useless if their ship was overrun in port, if they had to defend their family overseas, or fight their way back on base. And yet, getting them usefully proficient would take a small fraction of the time they spend on useless HR… https://t.co/oxIMSzvIEb — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) June 27, 2025

One of my students who went off to JAG — we send a lot of people to JAG — said that at the abbreviated basic-training that they get someone said don’t worry too much about this, the lawyers aren’t likely to have to shoot. I told him yeah, but if the lawyers do have to shoot, things have gone to hell and you need to be good at it.

And honestly, every American should be able to shoot. It’s part of our culture.

UPDATE: Reader John Steakley writes: “My local gun club offers free range time to senior citizens and another day to women every week. It’s a luxurious gun club, welcoming and inviting to all. These sort of special accommodations are crucial to incorporating reluctant segments of the populace into gun ownership. If your local gun club isn’t doing this, encourage them to do so.”