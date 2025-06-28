DON’T WORRY, ONLY SPACEX EXPLOSIONS ARE NEWSWORTHY: New SLS booster design suffers anomaly during test.
Rocket engines blow up a lot under testing. But at $4 billion per launch SLS is a horrible deal even if everything works perfectly.
