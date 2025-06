WE REALLY NEED TO TREAT MARXISM LIKE NAZISM:

Yes. This is downstream of the end of the Cold War and the War on Terror. As it became clear that there was no global working class ready to overthrow the Western order, leftists needed another revolutionary class to fantasize about. They began to fantasize about Muslims. https://t.co/EvLWJIHzZ0

— Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) June 26, 2025