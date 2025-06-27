“MISSED OPPORTUNITIES?” AYFKM? Zohran Mamdani’s Jewish Problem: The presumptive Democratic nominee for mayor of New York has repeatedly missed opportunities to forthrightly condemn antisemitic violence. He hasn’t “missed opportunities to forthrightly condemn antisemitic violence” — he supports antisemitic violence.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.