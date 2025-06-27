MORE ON RAPAMYCIN: This Anti-Aging Drug Rivals Calorie Cutting for Longer Life, Study Finds. “A newly published study presents strong evidence that Rapamycin, a compound first developed to suppress the immune system, provides similar life-extending effects in eight different vertebrate species, excluding humans.”
