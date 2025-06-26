TVA USED TO HANDLE THESE — ENTIRELY NORMAL — MIDSUMMER TEMPERATURES WITHOUT A HICCUP. Now: TVA urges power conservation as temperatures climb. “The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is asking all electric power consumers, including Hartselle Utilities customers, to voluntarily reduce electricity usage beginning today as extreme heat continues to strain the power system across the region. The sustained high temperatures have created significant demand on TVA’s power grid, prompting the call for energy conservation to help ensure system reliability across its seven-state service territory.”

Generation capacity hasn’t kept up, something I’ve complained about before.

Maybe shouldn’t have shut down fossil fuel plants.

Flashback: Thank the green-energy cult for major blackouts this summer.