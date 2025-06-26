AND THIS WAS ENTIRELY PREDICTABLE: Andrew Sullivan: Trans Extremism is Backfiring on Gay People. “As Sullivan sees it, the fight for gay marriage had always been one that emphasized this was a change for consenting adults which wouldn’t change how the nuclear family worked for straight people. They could still get married and raise their kids whether the gay couple down the street were married or just living together. The argument from the pro gay marriage side was this changes things for us but not for you. And obviously that worked. It worked not just in court but it worked in the greater population. As noted above, opposition to gay marriage became a minority position even in the Republican Party. But the trans rights movement completely undoes that tacit cultural agreement. . . . He’s absolutely right about this. I said the same thing last week and several times before that. The backlash began when this started involving everyone’s children. Gay marriage was carefully framed as a discussion for consenting adults, but the gender unicorn is indoctrination for kids who don’t have the first clue what sex or gender is about.”

The shouts of “we’re coming for your children!” probably didn’t help.