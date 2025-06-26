ONE THING THE UN GOT RIGHT: It was 80 years ago today that the UN Charter was signed in San Francisco. What followed has been for the most part either laughable or destructive of world peace. But, as Rod Martin explains on Substack, the international body has succeeded on one vitally important point.
