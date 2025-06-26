BITCOIN AND YOUNG GUYS: There is a hugely important reason why young men are displaying great enthusiasm for Bitcoin. Cygnal Polling’s Ryan Shucard explains:

“Voters who own Bitcoin are younger, much more male, more educated, more Republican, and higher income than likely general election voters as a whole. They are equally diverse (almost exactly tracking the racial breakdown of voters) but are also lower-propensity voters.”

Much more in the Cygnal results that should be encouraging to friends of freedom.