DON’T GET TOO FULL OF YOURSELVES, LADIES. On the other hand, don’t feel too bad, this happened to the insufferable U.S. team too. Paging Riley Gaines: ‘World’s Sexiest Footballer,’ Swiss Women Lose 7-1 to 14-year-old boys. “Switzerland’s women’s national football team, including Alisha Lehmann who was voted ‘World’s sexiest footballer’, suffered a crushing 7-1 defeat against FC Luzern’s Under-15 boys’ side during their preparations for Euro 2025. . . . The embarrassing result emerged after footage from the behind-closed-doors friendly was accidentally posted on TikTok by one of the teenage players. The video garnered approximately 70,000 views before being removed from the platform.”