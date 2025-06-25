OVERTURNING REYNOLDS V. SIMS AND BAKER V. CARR — two cases that have no constitutional basis other than the predilections of the Warren Court — should be a priority.
Reynolds v Sims ruined this country
— Liberrocky (@liberrocky) June 25, 2025
Upstate New Yorkers live in a de facto vassal district. Ditto rural Coloradans. Southern Illinois same.
If the cities aren't dealt with, that's the fate of every red county in America.
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 25, 2025
Also, I’ve written about Intrastate Secession before.