5 REASONS TRUMP SHOULD TELL NOBEL WHERE TO SHOVE IT: Yes, Trump has done wonders on the foreign policy scene in recent months, brokering ceasefires between India and Pakistan, as well as Iran and Israel. And so it’s no surprise he’s nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

But here are four reasons, according to Issues & Insights, Trump should withdraw his nomination: Al Gore, Jimmy Carter, Yasser Arafat and Rigobertha Menchu. And here’s the fifth:

“But more embarrassing than all of these (as well as other dubious winners such as Le Duc Tho, Henry Kissinger, the European Union, Mikhail Gorbachev – not Reagan – etc.) is that Trump would be accepting a prize that was given to Barack Obama nine months into his presidency on the basis of …. absolutely nothing.”