WE NEED IMMIGRANTS BECAUSE WE HAVE A POPULATION CRISIS! WE HAVE A POPULATION CRISIS BECAUSE OF IMMIGRANTS!
Immigrants depress organic population growth by competing for jobs with young men. They’re aren’t a substitute for low population growth, they’re a cause.
What’s more, they also depress innovation and investment by making labor expansion cheaper than capital.
— John Carney (@carney) June 24, 2025
Both of these things can be true, but I think they’d make a terrible Reese’s commercial.