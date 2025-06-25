WE NEED IMMIGRANTS BECAUSE WE HAVE A POPULATION CRISIS! WE HAVE A POPULATION CRISIS BECAUSE OF IMMIGRANTS!

Immigrants depress organic population growth by competing for jobs with young men. They’re aren’t a substitute for low population growth, they’re a cause. What’s more, they also depress innovation and investment by making labor expansion cheaper than capital. Just say no. https://t.co/z0HV7Q32mf — John Carney (@carney) June 24, 2025

Both of these things can be true, but I think they’d make a terrible Reese’s commercial.