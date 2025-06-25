HE’S IN NO WAYS TIRED:

WATCH: The Muslim socialist Zohran Mamdani is such a shameless dirtbag he changes his accent depending on who he's talking to. He also used to be a "rapper" whose mom directed his music videos.

If New York City voters are dumb enough to elect this conman, they deserve every… pic.twitter.com/ozT0MBSNh8

— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 24, 2025