EXPERTS WARN OF POTENTIAL DANGER OF BETTING FIRM WITH TRUMP TIES: If you’ve never heard of Kalshi, Inc., you likely will be soon because it’s unlike any other betting enterprise ever. Kalshi makes it possible to bet on any “event” that happens or may happen. In other words, it makes it possible to bet on everything.

But here’s what really makes Kalshi interesting: One of its board members, Brian Quintenz, was nominated by President Donald Trump to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in February, a month after Donald Trump Jr. was signed on as a consultant.

In an exclusive report today, The Washington Stand’s S.A. McCarthy lays out the details of what could easily become a major scandal in Trump’s second term, including the fact that “economists, attorneys, and both advocates and opponents of predatory gambling are sounding the alarm over Kalshi’s potential to radically destabilize the U.S. economy if one of its board members is placed on the commission that’s supposed to regulate the betting company.”