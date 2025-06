OH, COULD IT? HOW ABOUT WHEN THEY HAVE A LOT FEWER PEOPLE LINING UP FOR WELFARE AND OTHER SUPPORT? Mass Deportations of Undocumented Immigrants Could Cost California $275 Billion, Study Finds. According to the study, 2.28 million immigrants living in California are undocumented; they make up nearly 8% of the state’s workforce.

These idiots drink their own ink and sweep non-direct costs under the rug.