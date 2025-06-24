A KNOWLEDGEABLE FRIEND COMMENTS ON THE IRAN/ISRAEL SITUATION:

Noteworthy that the first overt cooperative military action against a Muslim nation by Israel and the United States has not resulted in any significant squawking. Hushed awe, if anything.

It’s almost like we’ve entered a new era in the Middle East. And the world. Mark the date.

Ironically, the Arab states by and large couldn’t be happier. Both with the Israeli/US action in Iran, and Israeli action in Gaza.

Brave new world.

Greatest action for peace in decades.

Obama got the Noble Peace Prize just for showing up.

Will Trump and Netanyahu get a nod? Unlikely.

I mean srsly, they’re Hitler, right?

Whatever follows, this could well go down in the annals as one of the most masterful, effective and efficient air campaigns ever. IDF and USAF in concert. Just doing what they do, at the direction of two widely reviled but entirely elected leaders.

Who’d’ve fkkn thought. Gobsmacked.

The latter two being the part without which this doesn’t happen.

Imagine if millions of people in the Middle East from Lebanon to Gaza to Syria to Iraq and beyond just get to rebuild their lives and their nations and get on with life as a result of this.

Yeah, probably not gonna happen. But think of the possibilities…

Israel and the United States cooperate on a highly effective air campaign, destroying Iran’s nuclear program with minimal casualties, and no squawking from the Arab street or Arab governments

Between that and all that COVID BS plus who was president the last four years, we’re living in alt history.

I think we have to assume at this point we’re the other alternative universe for wherever the real humans are.