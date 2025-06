YES, ALL THE LEFTISTS WILL PUSH FATNESS FOR “EQUITY” PURPOSES. And because they want everything to be ugly, to match what’s inside of them.

And I am predicting, here and now, that there will be a massive social pushback from people who would rather see their fellow Americans live out their lives sick, fat, and miserable than give up their just-universe fallacy. https://t.co/NUHB3roj6f — Devon Eriksen (@Devon_Eriksen_) June 24, 2025