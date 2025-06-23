JEFFREY CARTER ON WEATHER HYSTERIA:

I see the weather service in Chicago issued a “heat warning”. It’s 90 degrees with humidity. When I was a kid, it just meant I could get loose faster shooting baskets on the blacktop.

Now, because weather is politicized it makes frightened Karen moms look up from their phones, take a sip of chardonnay (or maybe rosé this time of year), and tell the children to come to the air conditioned inside and watch television.