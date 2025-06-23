JEFFREY CARTER ON WEATHER HYSTERIA:
I see the weather service in Chicago issued a “heat warning”. It’s 90 degrees with humidity. When I was a kid, it just meant I could get loose faster shooting baskets on the blacktop.
Now, because weather is politicized it makes frightened Karen moms look up from their phones, take a sip of chardonnay (or maybe rosé this time of year), and tell the children to come to the air conditioned inside and watch television.
People want excitement in their lives, even if it’s made-up excitement.
Plus:
I was told by my betters and elites that tariffs were inflationary. I blogged that they were wrong. Tariffs are not inflationary. They act like a tax, so things slow down. There isn’t a one-for-one, dollar-for-dollar price effect when a tariff is enacted. I don’t particularly care for tariffs and would prefer they didn’t exist, but the elites were wrong again. Inflation is going down. Countries are coming to the bargaining table and hammering out deals.
People tell us a lot of things.