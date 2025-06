AN IDEA SO CRAZY IT JUST MIGHT WORK: HIRE AMERICANS WITH BETTER PAY AND WORKING CONDITIONS.

When someone tells you there are jobs Americans won't do, your job is to add "…for those wages." It's godless to build an economy on jobs so poorly paid and unsafe that only desperate foreigners will do them. Mass deportations are the answer to an economic and moral emergency. https://t.co/7HFoTUuRIE

— Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) June 23, 2025