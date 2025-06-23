WE SHOULD JUDGE THE RESULTS, NOT THE INTENTION:

For example, if your intent is to help poor people with social welfare programs, but the actual outcome of your policy is to make the poor poorer and create more poor people, your intent is irrelevant. Only outcomes matter. You are hurting the poor, regardless of your intent.

Usually we see this intellectual failing on the Left, but today we can see Thomas “Look at Me!” Massie as a shining example of the same thing on the Right.

While Massie may voice intents that most of us on the Right approve of, the actual outcome of his narcissistic grandstanding is to empower Democrats.

Give me results over rhetoric, 100% of the time.

While pretending to be conservative, Massie is the Democrats’ best friend.